Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and subs to face Sheffield United at Wembley predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 17th May 2025, 12:00 BST

Sunderland will look to book their place in next season’s Premier League at Wembley next weekend

It’s a huge week for Sunderland and head coach Régis Le Bris as they prepare for their Championship play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley.

Le Bris has some big decisions to weigh up, both with his starting XI and the make up of his substitute’s bench. Here, we make an early prediction as to what he will go with...

Solid performance across the two legs of the semi finals and will play here. Will hope he can repeat his clean sheet from the League One play-off final, where he made one vital save from Sam Vokes.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Solid performance across the two legs of the semi finals and will play here. Will hope he can repeat his clean sheet from the League One play-off final, where he made one vital save from Sam Vokes. | Frank Reid

Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play. | Frank Reid

It was a bold call to bring Ballard back for the semi finals but his dominant display meant that Le Bris was completely vindicated. No doubt he'll keep his place for this one.

3. CB - Dan Ballard

It was a bold call to bring Ballard back for the semi finals but his dominant display meant that Le Bris was completely vindicated. No doubt he'll keep his place for this one. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is a must pick. Dan Ballard rightly took the headlines after the semi finals but O'Nien was excellent in both games.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is a must pick. Dan Ballard rightly took the headlines after the semi finals but O'Nien was excellent in both games. | Frank Reid

