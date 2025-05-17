The Sunderland and Sheffield United team and injury news with four out and four doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 17th May 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland and Sheffield United will clash at Wembley next weekend for a place in next season’s Premier League

Sunderland play their final game of the campaign at Wembley next Saturday when they take on Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

Both teams are edging towards fully fit squads for the game, but there are some key doubts and some massive decisions for both Régis Le Bris and Chris Wilder to make over the course of the next seven days. Here’s all the team news as we have it at this stage...

Mundle was a game changer in extra time of the second leg as he made his return from a hamstring injury. Le Bris said everyone was 'more or less' available and so the big question is how big a part he can play.

1. Romaine Mundle - doubt

Mundle was a game changer in extra time of the second leg as he made his return from a hamstring injury. Le Bris said everyone was 'more or less' available and so the big question is how big a part he can play.

Le Bris's comments also suggest Roberts will be available despite a calf issue - the question again being how much he'll feature.

2. Patrick Roberts - doubt

Le Bris's comments also suggest Roberts will be available despite a calf issue - the question again being how much he'll feature.

Crystal Palace loanee came off the bench in the second leg win over Bristol City and so should be in contention to start here. Winger with the ability to win the game at his best.

3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - available

Crystal Palace loanee came off the bench in the second leg win over Bristol City and so should be in contention to start here. Winger with the ability to win the game at his best.

Is back in full training after recovering from a groin issue but a concussion has slowed progress. Is out of the protocols in time for Wembley but given his lack of regular training and match sharpness it would be a huge surprise for Le Bris to include him.

4. Ahmed Abdullahi - doubt

Is back in full training after recovering from a groin issue but a concussion has slowed progress. Is out of the protocols in time for Wembley but given his lack of regular training and match sharpness it would be a huge surprise for Le Bris to include him.

