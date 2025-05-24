Régis Le Bris has named his Sunderland team to face Sheffield United making two changes from the second leg of the semi final

Sunderland have been handed a major boost after Romaine Mundle as passed fit to face Sheffield United at Wembley.

Mundle has been recovering from a hamstring injury and only made his return in extra time of the semi final against Coventry City. Régis Le Bris has been weighing up how much Mundle can feature in the play-off final and has decided he is ready to start.

Patrick Roberts, however, has been named on the bench. Roberts played 90 minutes of the second leg against Coventry City with a calf issue and Le Bris has decided to use him as an impact substitute this time around.

Le Bris has therefore made two changes to his starting XI from the second leg, and his team is the same as the one that finished extra time against Coventry City. Roberts and Wilson Isidor drop to the bench, with Mundle and Chris Rigg coming into the side. Though the exact shape Sunderland will be using isn't entirely clear, it looks likely that Enzo Le Fée will be moving infield to play as the number ten in a 4-2-3-1 shape.

Chris Wilder has made two changes to his Sheffield United side from the second leg against Bristol City, with Rhian Brewster and Tyrese Campbell recalled to the starting XI.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Le Fée; Rigg, Mundle, Mayenda

Subs: Samed, Hjelde, Moore, Mepham, Jones, Roberts, Browne, Watson, Isidor

Sheff Utd XI: Cooper, Brewster, Hamer, Moore, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Souza, Campbell, Choudhury, Peck

Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Holding, O'Hare, Brereton Diaz, T. Davies, Cannon, Brooks, Seriki.

What Régis Le Bris said about his team selection ahead of the game

Le Bris was coy on whether Mundle could last a full game in his pre-match press conference, but confirmed he’d making decisions to ensure his side had the options they needed to finish strongly.

“We’ll see... it’s always the case that at the end of the season you have to manage injuries,” Le Bris said.

“I’m really happy now because I think the group is bigger than before, but it’s always the case that you have to manage different scenarios and also your substitutions. We’ll see. I can’t say that we have 100% availability because it is not, but more or less. I will have options.”