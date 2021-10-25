Sunderland set to step up their preparations for the January transfer window

The Black Cats have been continuing to monitor the market after the summer window closed, with head of recruitment Stuart Harvey and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman beginning preparations for what could be a crucial month.

Johnson says there is a lot that could still change between now and January, but he does already have his own ideas about potential business.

"Those conversations are always ongoing, but of course they begin to intensify when you start to approach a particular window," he said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer signing Leon Dajaku in action for Sunderland

"There's slots in the diary to have those discussions.

"I have my own ideas on it, and as always we'll sit round a table, thrash it out and try to come out the window stronger.

"Whether that's re-signing players we've already got, bringing new players in, allowing some youngers to go out and get experience, it's about getting the balance.

"The important thing is to come out stronger and to be fair, I've been happy with that since I've come in.

"It's a long way away in terms of games, if not in terms of time.

"We've seen how quickly a squad can be affected by injuries.

"I feel like we've come through a tricky spell of our own relatively unscathed. But obviously going into the window the key consideration will of course be budget.

"What's available, do we have to create it, what's the domino effect when we sign a particular player?

"We'll have to adjust, it's not an open chequebook, so whatever we've got to do we have to maximise our budget."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.