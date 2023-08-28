Sunderland target Silko Thomas is set to join Championship rivals Leicester City, according to reports.

Thomas, 19, and 18-year-old defender Bobby Bjork, a Blackpool academy graduate, both played for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in a friendly against Huddersfield earlier this month.

Thomas was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The attacker was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats, playing and scoring against Kings Lynn Town and Huddersfield United.

However, fresh reports have claimed that Thomas is set to join Leicester City and reject both Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.