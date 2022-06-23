Loading...

Sunderland set to confirm changes to Alex Neil's backroom staff

Sunderland are poised to confirm an overhaul of their coaching staff ahead of the club's Championship.

By Phil Smith
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:22 pm

It's understood that goalkeeping coach David Preece and first-team coach Phil Jevons, who were appointed last season, are set to depart following their role in the club's promotion at League One.

Preece was appointed early last season after joining the club for their pre-season preparations after Lee Butler, appointed by Phil Parkinson, left.

He played a key part in Anthony Patterson's rise to number one, with the youngster excelling in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Sunderland are poised to overhaul their first-team coaching staff ahead of the new season

Jevons was brought to the club by Lee Johnson and worked closely with the club's forwards, including Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead.

A former team-mate of Johnson's, he stayed on to the aid the transition.

Michael Proctor and Mike Dodds also supported the coaching group in tandem with their U23 responsibilities.

Neil is now likely to put his own stamp on the coaching group having arrived with former Hamilton team-mate Martin Canning.

