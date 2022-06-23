Sunderland set to confirm changes to Alex Neil's backroom staff

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's understood that goalkeeping coach David Preece and first-team coach Phil Jevons, who were appointed last season, are set to depart following their role in the club's promotion at League One.

Preece was appointed early last season after joining the club for their pre-season preparations after Lee Butler, appointed by Phil Parkinson, left.

He played a key part in Anthony Patterson's rise to number one, with the youngster excelling in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Jevons was brought to the club by Lee Johnson and worked closely with the club's forwards, including Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead.

A former team-mate of Johnson's, he stayed on to the aid the transition.

Michael Proctor and Mike Dodds also supported the coaching group in tandem with their U23 responsibilities.