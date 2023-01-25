Nottingham Forest youngster Ateef Konate is ‘close’ to sealing a move to the Stadium of Light - according to Alan Nixon. As picked up by FLW, Nixon reports that the 21-year-old, who can play either centrally as an attacking midfielder or out wide as an orthodox winger, is set to sign for the Black Cats on-loan until the end of the season.

Although Konate hasn’t made a first-team appearance under Steve Cooper this season, he does have experience of senior football having featured three times for Forest last season, including two Carabao Cup appearances. Konate has been on fire for the Under-21’s this season though and has registered six goals and one assist in just seven Premier League 2 appearances.

Ateef Konate of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)