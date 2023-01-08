Sunderland set for six-figure cash injection following FA Cup win against Shrewsbury Town
Sunderland have received a six-figure cash boost from FA Cup – and they could earn more if they keep winning.
The Black Cats scored two late goals through Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien to quality for the fourth round of the FA Cup in what was a dramatic last-gasp ending against Shrewsbury Town,
Winning teams in the third round will receive £105,000. However, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final, meaning Shrewsbury will miss out on any prize money.
Sunderland could potentially earn more cash if they keep winning throughout the competition… here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:
Third round proper winners (32): £105,000
Fourth round proper winners (16): £120,000
Fifth round proper winners (8): £225,000
Quarter-final winners (4): £450,000
Semi-final winners (2): £1,000,000
Semi-final losers (2): £500,000
Final runners-up (1): £1,000,000
Final winners (1): £2,000,000