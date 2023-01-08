The Black Cats scored two late goals through Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien to quality for the fourth round of the FA Cup in what was a dramatic last-gasp ending against Shrewsbury Town,

Winning teams in the third round will receive £105,000. However, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final, meaning Shrewsbury will miss out on any prize money.

Sunderland could potentially earn more cash if they keep winning throughout the competition… here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: A detailed view of the Emirates FA Cup Trophy prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Third round proper winners (32): £105,000

Fourth round proper winners (16): £120,000

Fifth round proper winners (8): £225,000

Quarter-final winners (4): £450,000

Semi-final winners (2): £1,000,000

Semi-final losers (2): £500,000

Final runners-up (1): £1,000,000