Talks are underway with Chris Rigg, Romaine Mundle, Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin as Black Cats aim to secure core players for Premier League return

Sunderland are set to open a crucial phase of contract negotiations this summer, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman juggling four key discussions as the club prepares for its return to the Premier League.

The Black Cats are in active talks with Chris Rigg, Romaine Mundle, Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin as they attempt to secure the long-term futures of their most valuable assets amid growing interest from rival clubs across England and Europe.

According to the Daily Express, Sunderland have opened discussions with Chris Rigg over a new and improved contract following a breakout season under Régis Le Bris. The 18-year-old midfielder made 45 Championship appearances last term, scoring four goals, and is now attracting serious interest from top-flight clubs including Everton and West Ham.

Rigg signed a deal through to 2027 just last summer, but his form and development have prompted Sunderland to accelerate talks on revised terms. Sources close to the player suggest he would be happy to remain on Wearside, with a belief that staying at Sunderland offers him the best chance of playing regular Premier League football.

The club’s recent sales of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund and Tommy Watson to Brighton have eased immediate financial pressures, lessening the urgency to cash in on Rigg. Instead, Sunderland’s focus is on retaining the academy graduate, who is widely seen as a future Premier League regular and possibly a senior international.

Meanwhile, Romaine Mundle is also in contract discussions after an impressive finish to the 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old winger, signed from Standard Liège last year, has drawn interest from PSV Eindhoven, according to Sky Sports, prompting Sunderland to act quickly to protect their investment and avoid losing the player abroad.

Mundle’s pace and creativity made him a standout last season when not injured, and Le Bris sees him as a key part of Sunderland’s attacking unit in the top flight. Talks over a fresh deal are understood to be at an early stage, but both parties are hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Speakman has also confirmed that contract talks are ongoing with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin, both of whom are entering the final two years of their current deals. The pair have been integral to Sunderland’s rise from the Championship and are viewed as vital to the club’s Premier League plans. “It's a constant piece of work,” Speakman said. “You always want to protect value, but also reward players for performance and progression. It’s something we’re working on.”

Securing the futures of all four would send a clear message about the club’s ambition and its commitment to building around young, high-upside talent. But with rival interest circling and financial discipline still necessary under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Speakman’s ability to strike the right balance will be closely watched over the coming weeks.

