Sunderland set for huge contract boost as Chris Rigg makes decision on future amid transfer interest
Sunderland have been handed a major boost with Chris Rigg set to sign his first professional deal at the club.
Rigg has been weighing up his options amid interest from a number of top-tier clubs, but is understood to be closing to committing his long-term future to the Black Cats. Rigg became eligible to sign his professional deal late last month upon turning 17, but was keen not to rush into a decision as Sunderland finalised their new head coach and plans for the upcoming campaign. Sunderland were happy to wait and after positive talks, there is now confidence that a deal is close. Rigg reported back for pre-season training last Friday and it’s expected that a deal will progress in the coming days.
Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that he will sign a three-year deal. Rigg made 22 appearances across all competitions last season, and was a regular in the starting XI during the final weeks of the campaign.
Rigg’s departure this summer was always unlikely as he is currently half way through a two-year scholarship, meaning any club wanting to sign him would have had had to pay a transfer fee. However, Sunderland would have been in a difficult position had Rigg signaled his desire to leave for one of the many top clubs interested in a deal. Next summer he’d have been free to leave, with the fee to be settled to by a tribunal. Signing his first pro deal gives Sunderland significant protection over one of their best young players moving forward, while also giving the player himself real stability as he bids to take the next steps in his career.
