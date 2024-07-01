Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s plans for the new campaign took a huge step forward on Monday

Sunderland have been handed a major boost with Chris Rigg set to sign his first professional deal at the club.

Rigg has been weighing up his options amid interest from a number of top-tier clubs, but is understood to be closing to committing his long-term future to the Black Cats. Rigg became eligible to sign his professional deal late last month upon turning 17, but was keen not to rush into a decision as Sunderland finalised their new head coach and plans for the upcoming campaign. Sunderland were happy to wait and after positive talks, there is now confidence that a deal is close. Rigg reported back for pre-season training last Friday and it’s expected that a deal will progress in the coming days.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that he will sign a three-year deal. Rigg made 22 appearances across all competitions last season, and was a regular in the starting XI during the final weeks of the campaign.