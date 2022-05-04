Loading...

Sunderland set for biggest attendance of the season against Sheffield Wednesday as club announce staggering ticket update for play-off semi-final

Sunderland are set for their biggest attendance of the season after announcing they have sold over 40,000 tickets for Friday’s play-off semi final against Sheffield Wednesday.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 6:22 pm

Tickets remain on general sale for the match at the Stadium of Light (7:45pm kick-off) after season-card holders were given a period of exclusivity to secure their regular seats.

Friday’s attendance will surpass the Black Cats’ biggest crowd this campaign, when 38,395 attended February’s 2-1 defeat against Doncaster Rovers for Jermain Defoe’s second debut.

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed 2,000 away for the match – which is the minimum amount Sunderland could have provided under EFL rules.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

Regulations state that teams have to give at least 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10 per cent of their capacity based on the stadium.

Sunderland have also been handed just 2,000 away tickets for next week’s second leg at Hillsborough which have now sold out.

