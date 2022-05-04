Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets remain on general sale for the match at the Stadium of Light (7:45pm kick-off) after season-card holders were given a period of exclusivity to secure their regular seats.

Friday’s attendance will surpass the Black Cats’ biggest crowd this campaign, when 38,395 attended February’s 2-1 defeat against Doncaster Rovers for Jermain Defoe’s second debut.

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed 2,000 away for the match – which is the minimum amount Sunderland could have provided under EFL rules.

Regulations state that teams have to give at least 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10 per cent of their capacity based on the stadium.