The pundit says any permanent deal for Patrick Roberts will depend on Birmingham City’s budget...

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts has become a regular figure for Birmingham City since joining the club on loan in the summer – and Don Goodman believes any permanent move would hinge on finances.

Roberts, 28, swapped Wearside for St Andrew’s late in the transfer window after helping Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League. The playmaker has since featured five times for Chris Davies’ side, scoring once and assisting once across three starts in the Championship.

Speaking to Football League World, Goodman assessed the early stages of Roberts’ time in the Midlands and what might influence Birmingham’s decision come the end of the season. “I think a lot of us have been a little bit surprised about the lack of creativity that Birmingham City have shown in the opening nine games, really. So it was a good move to bring Patrick Roberts in.

“He’s not really noted for his goal scoring, but he certainly does create opportunities, so I guess the answer to should they explore a permanent deal would depend on a variety of things. I look at the way Birmingham play and the way Sunderland played last season, two very different styles.

“Birmingham [are] very possession-heavy, Sunderland happy to let the opponent have the ball and spring pretty quickly. I wonder whether that would be more to Patrick Roberts’ [style], get the best out of him. But there’s no doubt that there’s a talent there, so ultimately it would come down to what the deal would cost.”

Roberts was a key figure in Sunderland’s Championship campaign last season, registering two goals and seven assists in 45 league appearances and impressing in the play-off final victory over Sheffield United. Having previously thrived on loan at Celtic under the same coaching setup that now includes Davies, Birmingham will be hoping Roberts can rediscover that spark as they look to turn around their early-season form.

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

