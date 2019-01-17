Sunderland sell striker Andrew Nelson to Scottish Premiership side Dundee

Have your say

Andrew Nelson has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a permanent deal, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Nelson, who was out of contract at Sunderland this summer, has signed for Dundee for an undisclosed fee.

The striker had been on the radar of a number of clubs this month with the forward available following a successful loan spell at National League North side Darlington after returning from a bad foot injury.

That loan spell proved a success with Nelson building his match fitness and scoring six goals in five games.

A Sunderland statement read: “The 21-year old Academy graduate has made the move to the Scottish Premiership outfit on a permanent basis, for an undisclosed fee.

“Sunderland AFC wishes Andrew the very best at his new club and in his future career.”

Nelson has previous experience of playing north of the border having enjoyed a successful loan spell at Falkirk last season.

There was firm interest from English and Scottish clubs including Barnsley in League One and Scottish Championship side Falkirk but Dundee won the race to sign the promising forward.

The striker featured in pre-season for Sunderland before suffering a foot injury which sidelined him for a couple of months. In a bid to help regain sharpness he joined Darlington on loan

and proved a revelation, scoring a number of stunning goals.

Nelson is the second player from a North East club to move to Dundee this window.

Dundee signed Andrew Davies from Hartlepool United last week on a free transfer but the former Pools skipper fractured his foot in a friendly game before actually making his Dundee

debut and now faces up to 10 weeks out.

Dundee, joint-second lowest scorers, currently prop up the Scottish Premiership, with just two wins and 10 points from 21 games.

They are four points from safety.