Tony Mowbray’s side head to West Brom on Sunday 23 April before travelling to Preston North End on Monday 8 May with the Black Cats in with an outside chance of making the play-offs.

And the club have confirmed that just over 2,000 supporters are heading to The Hawthorns, with nearly 6,000 departing for Deepdale meaning almost 8,000 Black Cats fans will hit the road for the final two away games of the season.