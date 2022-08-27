Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michut joined PSG’s academy in 2016, aged 13, before coming through the ranks at the French club. After signing his first professional contract in 2020, the midfielder has made eight senior appearances for The Parisians and made his first-team debut in February 2021.

Last year Michut extended his contract until 2025, yet he made just five league appearances for PSG last season. The midfielder has also represented France at under-16s, under-17s and under-19s level.

However, the player is said to have agreed terms at Sunderland and is at the Stadium of Light to watch the game against Norwich City.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Edouard Michut leaves Paris Saint-Germain and joins Sunderland, done deal. Full agreement in place on initial loan move with buy clause around €5m and future sale percentage.”

He continued: “...and Michut is already at the stadium right now, to follow #SAFC game.”