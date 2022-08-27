News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland secure €5m loan-to-buy deal with player at Stadium of Light for game against Norwich

Sunderland have signed Edouard Michut, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

By James Copley
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:33 pm

Michut joined PSG’s academy in 2016, aged 13, before coming through the ranks at the French club. After signing his first professional contract in 2020, the midfielder has made eight senior appearances for The Parisians and made his first-team debut in February 2021.

Last year Michut extended his contract until 2025, yet he made just five league appearances for PSG last season. The midfielder has also represented France at under-16s, under-17s and under-19s level.

However, the player is said to have agreed terms at Sunderland and is at the Stadium of Light to watch the game against Norwich City.

He said: “Edouard Michut leaves Paris Saint-Germain and joins Sunderland, done deal. Full agreement in place on initial loan move with buy clause around €5m and future sale percentage.”

He continued: “...and Michut is already at the stadium right now, to follow #SAFC game.”

Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Edouard Michut (L) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the French L1 football match between Angers SCO and Paris Saint-Germain at the Raymond-Kopa Stadium in Angers, north-western France on April 20, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
