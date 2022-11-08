News you can trust since 1873
Dennis Cirkin in action against Cardiff City

Sunderland season player ratings as key man gets 7.88 from leading football website - photo gallery

Sunderland are just about to head into a break for the World Cup in Qatar – but which players have performed well so far this season?

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

It has been a topsy-turvey season once again for the Black Cats with Tony Mowbray replacing Alex Neil as head coach after the Scot’s shock departure to Stoke City early on in the campaign.

Despite this, though, Sunderland have equipped themselves well in their maiden season back in the Championship since promotion from League One via the play-offs. The Wearsiders currently sit in 13th position with 24 points ahead of the visit to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Friday evening.

But how have Sunderland's squad fared this season? Here, we take a look at the Black Cats' best and worst performers this season with leading football website FotMob dishing out player ratings for the campaign so far:

1. Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson has a season rating of 6.86 so far, according to the football website FotMob. Patterson has made 19 appearances in the league so far this campaign and has kept six clean sheets.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Danny Batth

Danny Batth has a season rating of 6.77 so far, according to the football website FotMob. Batth has made 19 appearances in the league so far this campaign.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Bailey Wright

Bailey Wright has a season rating of 6.72 so far, according to the football website FotMob. Wright has made nine appearances in the league so far this campaign.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Luke O’Nien

Luke O'Nien has a season rating of 6.81 so far, according to the football website FotMob. O'Nien has made 18 appearances in the league so far this campaign.

Photo: Frank Reid

