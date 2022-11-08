Sunderland season player ratings as key man gets 7.88 from leading football website - photo gallery
Sunderland are just about to head into a break for the World Cup in Qatar – but which players have performed well so far this season?
It has been a topsy-turvey season once again for the Black Cats with Tony Mowbray replacing Alex Neil as head coach after the Scot’s shock departure to Stoke City early on in the campaign.
Despite this, though, Sunderland have equipped themselves well in their maiden season back in the Championship since promotion from League One via the play-offs. The Wearsiders currently sit in 13th position with 24 points ahead of the visit to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Friday evening.
But how have Sunderland's squad fared this season? Here, we take a look at the Black Cats' best and worst performers this season with leading football website FotMob dishing out player ratings for the campaign so far: