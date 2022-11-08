It has been a topsy-turvey season once again for the Black Cats with Tony Mowbray replacing Alex Neil as head coach after the Scot’s shock departure to Stoke City early on in the campaign.

Despite this, though, Sunderland have equipped themselves well in their maiden season back in the Championship since promotion from League One via the play-offs. The Wearsiders currently sit in 13th position with 24 points ahead of the visit to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Friday evening.

But how have Sunderland's squad fared this season? Here, we take a look at the Black Cats' best and worst performers this season with leading football website FotMob dishing out player ratings for the campaign so far:

1. Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson has a season rating of 6.86 so far, according to the football website FotMob. Patterson has made 19 appearances in the league so far this campaign and has kept six clean sheets. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Danny Batth Danny Batth has a season rating of 6.77 so far, according to the football website FotMob. Batth has made 19 appearances in the league so far this campaign. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright Bailey Wright has a season rating of 6.72 so far, according to the football website FotMob. Wright has made nine appearances in the league so far this campaign. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Luke O’Nien Luke O'Nien has a season rating of 6.81 so far, according to the football website FotMob. O'Nien has made 18 appearances in the league so far this campaign. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales