Sunderland's trip to Fleetwood in doubt after international call-ups

Sunderland duo Aiden McGeady and Jimmy Dunne have been included in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for the Green Army's upcoming European qualifiers.

Mick McCarthy's side will face a trip to Gibraltar on Saturday February 23, before a home clash with Georgia three days later.

The Gibraltar game will clash with Sunderland's trip to Fleetwood in League One, with no international breaks scheduled in the third tier.

Sunderland could appeal to postpone the game, like they did against Blackpool earlier in the season, if three or more senior players are called-up by their countries.

Will Grigg and Tom Flanagan are likely to receive call-ups for Northern Ireland, while Jon McLaughlin and Bryan Oviedo could also be required for Scotland and Costa Rica respectively.

Lynden Gooch (USA) and Adam Matthews (Wales) have also played international football in the past but haven't been included in recent squads.

It should be noted that the Ireland squad is only provisional and won't be finalised until Sunday, March 17.

Sunderland have 12 games to go in League One, as well as the Checkatrade Trophy final, and Jack Ross is unlikely to want the game to be rearranged.

However, if several of Sunderland's key players are ruled out, the Black Cats boss will have a decision to make.

Sunderland have already played a game less than promotion rivals Luton and Barnsley and recently rearranged games against Burton and Accrington Stanley after reaching the Checkatrade Trophy final.