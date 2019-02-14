Sunderland's promotion rivals Barnsley suffer major striker blow

Sunderland's League One promotion rivals Barnsley have suffered an injury blow with top scorer Kieffer Moore ruled out for the next two games.

The striker - who Sunderland were linked with in January - suffered concussion against Gillingham last weekend, he was observed overnight in hospital as a precaution.

The striker has since been recovering from home and will now miss the next two games.

Barnsley assistant head coach Dale Tonge told the Yorkshire Post: "He will not be available this weekend. We have given him a bit of a time off due to the nature of the injury.

"We are following protocol and it is a case of following that two-week window and then we will assess it as we see fit after the two weeks.

"It is a head injury, so we follow the rules and guidelines behind that and the medical staff are dealing with that.

"He has quite a few days off. He will be in today and has been fine. It has been a case of monitoring him as we go."