Sunderland's Lee Cattermole discusses disciplinary record and the 'soft' yellow cards he's received in League One

By his own admission, Lee Cattermole is the type of player who likes to 'play on the edge'.

But even he is surprised at the number of 'soft' yellow cards he's received this season and the disciplinary standards in League One.

Lee Cattermole goes in for a tackle against Doncaster.

Cattermole, 30, has been booked eight times in just 14 appearances this season, and missed the Black Cats' draw with Peterborough for accumulating five yellow cards.

After the midfielder was cautioned at Doncaster last week, Jack Ross withdrew Cattermole midway through the second half, with the player walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Ross hinted after the game that the clamour from opposition fans, players and staff every time Cattermole made a tackle was becoming an issue.

And while the midfielder doesn't believe he's being targeted, he does think some of his bookings have been harsh this campaign.

"It’s something I've always had but I play on the edge, I’ve always played competitively like that," Cattermole told the Echo.

"I’m going to pick yellow cards up, I’ve probably picked up more this season for soft yellow cards than I was expecting.

"When you come down the leagues you hear how competitive it is but I’ve been surprised at how soft yellow cards have been handed out."

Cattermole will receive a two-match suspension if he picks up two more bookings before Sunderland's 37th league game.

If he acquires a total of 15 yellow cards before the end of the season, the midfielder will miss three successive matches.

For that reason, Cattermole is keeping a close eye on his disciplinary record, but insists he won't change his game because of it.

"It comes with the game I play and something I’m not going to change now at my age," said the midfielder.

"I’ve done it all my career and I’m conscious of how many yellow cards I’m on, I don’t want to be missing games.

"I understand the manager took me off (against Doncaster) but that’s the way it is and I’m not going to worry too much about it but it’s something I’ve got my eye on.

"I don’t want to be picking up too many yellow cards."