Sunderland's Championship match at Millwall to go ahead

Sunderland's Championship match away at Millwall is to go ahead as planned.

The country has been battered by snow and plummeting temperatures over recent days by the so-called 'Beast from the East' but the Sunderland game will go ahead, it has been confirmed.

George Honeyman in action against Millwall.

Around 2,000 Sunderland supporters are expected to make the journey to the capital for the game.

A Millwall statement read: "Saturday's game is set to go ahead, with the club advising supporters to check their journey before they travel due to this week's adverse weather.

"Please be aware of train delays and cancellations, icy roads and slippery footpaths on your way to The Den.

"Should there be any change in circumstances, please check the official website and the club's social media channels for further announcements."

Sunderland are bottom of the Championship, five points adrift of safety.

Millwall are 12th and head into the game on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run.

The two clubs will meet for the 38th time this weekend, Sunderland have won 15 times to Millwall's 13.