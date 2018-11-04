Sunderland's Aiden McGeady shows his class, Byran Oviedo's injury blow plus other League One winners and losers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland moved into the automatic promotion places with a 2-0 win at Plymouth - but how did their rivals fare on another busy weekend in League One? We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed. Aiden McGeady How a touch of class from Luke O'Nien proves Sunderland have the right characters to bring the good times back