Sunderland, Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town stars nominated for League One award
Elliot Embleton has been nominated for an award.
The attacking midfielder’s strike against Wycombe Wanderers on August 28 has been selected for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month competition
Embleton was already moving as he tucked a throw-in around the corner to Lynden Gooch. Seizing the return pass, he sent an exquisite left-foot curler spinning into the far corner.
Embleton will go up against Michael Smith’s strike for Rotherham against Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town man Tom Bloxham’s goal against Gillingham.
Meanwhile, Hartlepool United’s Gavan Holohan is up for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award after his strike against Carlisle United on August 28/
Holohan didn’t have time to plan as the ball was shovelled towards him by a defender. Controlling it with his weight shifting backwards, his swing of the boot was timed perfectly.
Holohan will face competition from Matty Willock of Salford City and Sam Finley of Bristol Rovers.