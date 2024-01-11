Sunderland rocked by shock injury blow with defender set for extended lay-off

Sunderland have issued an injury update ahead of the trip to Portman Road

Sunderland have been rocked by the news that Dennis Cirkin is facing a battle to play any significant part in the club's play-off push.

Cirkin has struggled with a troublesome hamstring so far this season and despite returning to training last month he continued to report discomfort. Sunderland sent Cirkin for scans and determined that he required surgery, ruling him out of action for around three months. That means the left back could potentially feature in the final weeks of the season, but is a big blow to Michael Beale's defensive depth with Niall Huggins already ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Cirkin has only been able to play nine games so far this season. Beale is also set to be without Patrick Roberts and Bradley Dack for the rest of this month, though both will be able to play a full part in the run-in with Roberts expected back early next month.

A club statement said: "Sunderland AFC defender Dennis Cirkin has undergone surgery on his left hamstring.

"The 21-year-old, who last featured in November, is now expected to be out of action for a minimum of 12 weeks, as he starts a rehabilitation programme at the Academy of Light. After suffering a significant knee injury during the festive period, Niall Huggins has also undergone surgery and the defender will miss at least the remainder of the campaign.

"Forward Bradley Dack is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury, with Patrick Roberts expected to return from a calf injury next month."