Sunderland rivals in Championship suffer HUGE manager blow following Derby County move

Warne guided Rotherham United to three promotions to the Championship during his tenure but also experienced three relegations back into League One.

He also enjoyed two spells with Rotherham United as a player but now looks certain to replace interim manager Liam Rosienor at Derby County after the Millers confirmed the news.

A club statement read: “The Millers received an approach from the Pride Park-club to procure the 49-year-old and his staff’s services and were given permission to discuss terms.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Paul Warne, Manager of Rotherham United looks on during the warm up prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Rotherham United at Deepdale on August 16, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club can now confirm that Paul Warne, Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington have all left AESSEAL New York Stadium to pursue this new opportunity.

“Whilst of course we are disappointed to see Paul and his staff depart, they do so with our very best wishes and thanks for their commitment to their roles here with Rotherham United.

“Their departure now provides the club with an exciting opportunity to bring in a new team of coaching staff with a fresh perspective and build on our excellent start to the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season.

“The club has already begun work on searching for their replacements, having received numerous applications and will communicate with our supporters on this matter in due course.”