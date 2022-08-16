Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He works so hard both on and off the ball and I feel every time he gets the ball in offensive areas he is going to conjure up something for Alex Neil’s Sunderland side.

It has been highlighted, though, that when he tires later on in games his effect isn’t as strong on the team.

When this happens I think other players need to step up and take a bit of the burden off him.

Sunderland supporters against QPR.

Patrick Roberts, a player who I rate highly, has not looked quite as sharp as what he did towards the end of last season.

I’m sure Sunderland head coach Alex Neil will want a bit more from Roberts.

I do believe, though, when he does finally get into gear that, like Pritchard, Roberts can take a game by the scruff of the neck and make positive things happen in the attacking third for Sunderland this season.

I’ll give a quick mention to Corry Evans, who I thought was outstanding on Saturday against QPR and has set the bar for himself going into these next few games.

He seems to pick up all loose balls and lead like a captain should.