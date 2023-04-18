Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side, who host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, are still pushing for a Championship play-off spot.

And Sunderland’s support, both home and away, is the envy of many clubs across the top tiers of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early-bird window for 2023-24 season ticket sales closed last Friday and ahead of the deadline the club posted an update on sales.

Sunderland supporters watch the first team players open training session at the Stadium of Light.

It read: “Over 28,000 supporters have already signed up for the new campaign, with the red and white army once again set to provide an unparalleled backing at the Stadium of Light.”

For more information about season ticket prices for next year head to the club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sunderland Under-21s finished their PL2 campaign with a 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

The final game of the campaign took place at Keys Park on Monday night.

A Sunderland report read: “Owen Robinson pulled a goal back in the second half for the young Lads, as Baggies captain Jamie Andrews opened the scoring in the first half before Harry Whitwell's early strike after the interval proved to be decisive.”