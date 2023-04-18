Sunderland reveal stunning season ticket sales update
Sunderland are set for incredible backing once again next season at the Stadium of Light after the club released a stunning season ticket sales update.
Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side, who host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, are still pushing for a Championship play-off spot.
And Sunderland’s support, both home and away, is the envy of many clubs across the top tiers of English football.
The early-bird window for 2023-24 season ticket sales closed last Friday and ahead of the deadline the club posted an update on sales.
It read: “Over 28,000 supporters have already signed up for the new campaign, with the red and white army once again set to provide an unparalleled backing at the Stadium of Light.”
For more information about season ticket prices for next year head to the club website.
Meanwhile, Sunderland Under-21s finished their PL2 campaign with a 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.
The final game of the campaign took place at Keys Park on Monday night.
A Sunderland report read: “Owen Robinson pulled a goal back in the second half for the young Lads, as Baggies captain Jamie Andrews opened the scoring in the first half before Harry Whitwell's early strike after the interval proved to be decisive.”
A club statement added: “The Lads sit eighth in the PL2 Division 2 table having completed their league fixtures for 2022-23, but with sides around them still yet to finish their season, Newcastle United's result against Derby County next Monday will determine either an eighth or ninth-place finish.”