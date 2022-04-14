In just four weeks, over 20,000 Black Cats supporters have signed up for next season’s season cards.

Sunderland have thus extended the deadline to allow more supporters the opportunity to get their hands on a season card ahead of next season.

Supporters now have until 5pm on Tuesday April 19 to secure their seat for next season. Adult prices start at £335 with Under-16’s prices starting at just £40.

Sunderland players celebrating Nathan Broadhead’s goal. (Picture by FRANK REID)