Sunderland chiefs have revealed an investment of £5million into the club's infrastructure.

David Bruce has now also started work at Sunderland - and met fans at the latest Red and White Army meeting.

Bruce had been with MLS since 2012 as the senior vice president of brand and integrated marketing and became the CMO of the league in 2022 before making the switch to work with his boyhood club.

It is understood that Bruce will work with chief operating officer Steve Davison, who currently oversees all non-footballing departments at the Stadium of Light.

Davison joined Sunderland in January 2021 after 35 years at engineering and project management consultancy Atkins, where his senior roles included director of operations. Davison is also a Sunderland fan and a Durham University graduate.

Bruce and Division - alongside sporting director Kristjaan Speakman - recently met fans at the latest Red and White Army supporter group meeting, with a range of questions asked.

At the meeting, Davison hinted at further improvements to Sunderland's off-field offering and also revealed that £5million had been invested in infrastructure over the last couple of seasons.

Davison also reiterated that the club were not yet where they wanted to be despite making progress in some key areas.

Upon meeting fans at the Red and White Army event, new arrival Bruce stated that thrilled to be at the club he loves - and also stated that he was excited by the potential and direction of the club and the city.

Bruce added that he was determined to put fans at the heart of everything the club does and that he is committed to fan engagement and building the base.

Bruce also wants to build the brand and exposure of the club after the huge exposure from the Netflix series Sunderland 'Til I Die.

Bruce has also worked as a senior consultant at the marketing firm Wolff Olins and led the company's brand consultation for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Bruce was also part of the outfit launching its Middle East office in Dubai.