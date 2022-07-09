Loading...

Sunderland reveal new goalkeeper kit ahead of Rangers friendly

Sunderland face Rangers in Portugal tonight – and the Black Cats have revealed their new goalkeeper strip ahead of the new season.

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 7:56 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The new green shirt will be worn by Anthony Patterson as they face Rangers tonight, and then Roma on Wednesday morning.

Follow our live SAFC blog here:

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Picture by Ian Horrocks.
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.
Black CatsSunderlandRangersPortugalSunderland Echo