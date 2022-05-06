Sunderland reveal latest Stadium of Light ticket sales with stunning attendance for Sheffield Wednesday tie soaring

More than 43,500 tickets have been sold for the Stadium of Light clash, with the total continuing to climb throughout the day.
Earlier this morning SAFC revealed there was now less than 2,000 tickets available.
Sunderland AFC tweeted: “Over 43,500 tickets have been snapped up and less than 2,000 are now available for tonight's Semi-Final.”
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland announce latest stunning ticket sale ahead of Stadium of Light Sheffield Wednesday clash
-
2
William Storey-led consortium launches new '£42m-takeover bid' at Sunderland - reports
-
3
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Fans encouraged to arrive early as 'most complex display the Stadium of Light has ever seen' attempted
-
4
Alex Neil to make THREE Sunderland changes for Sheffield Wednesday play-off clash - predicted line-up
-
5
New details emerge of how Roy Keane ended interest in Sunderland job
Sheffield Wednesday will be backed by 2,000 away fans.