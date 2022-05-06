Loading...

Sunderland reveal latest Stadium of Light ticket sales with stunning attendance for Sheffield Wednesday tie soaring

Sunderland have provided an update on the amount of tickets sold for tonight’s League One play-off semi-final tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:14 pm

More than 43,500 tickets have been sold for the Stadium of Light clash, with the total continuing to climb throughout the day.

Earlier this morning SAFC revealed there was now less than 2,000 tickets available.

Sunderland AFC tweeted: “Over 43,500 tickets have been snapped up and less than 2,000 are now available for tonight's Semi-Final.”

Sunderland fans. Picture by FRANK REID

Sheffield Wednesday will be backed by 2,000 away fans.

