Sunderland reveal date and KO time for friendly against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab Football Club
Sunderland have revealed they will play a friendly against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab Football Club during their week-long training camp in Dubai.
The Championship is taking a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup with Sunderland next in action December 3 when Millwall visit Wearside.
The squad has this week off ahead of flying out to Dubai for a week’s training on Sunday. They face Al-Shabab Football Club next Friday, November 25, 1pm KO UK time.
A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC will face Al-Shabab Football Club in a friendly fixture during their upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates.
“Tony Mowbray’s side will travel to Dubai on Sunday for a week-long training camp ahead of a return to Sky Bet Championship action on 3 December when Millwall visit Wearside.
“The fixture against Al-Shabab, who currently sit first in the SPL, will be played on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence.”