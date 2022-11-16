Sunderland reveal date and KO time for friendly against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab Football Club

The Championship is taking a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup with Sunderland next in action December 3 when Millwall visit Wearside.

The squad has this week off ahead of flying out to Dubai for a week’s training on Sunday. They face Al-Shabab Football Club next Friday, November 25, 1pm KO UK time.

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC will face Al-Shabab Football Club in a friendly fixture during their upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates.

“Tony Mowbray’s side will travel to Dubai on Sunday for a week-long training camp ahead of a return to Sky Bet Championship action on 3 December when Millwall visit Wearside.