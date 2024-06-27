Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How, where and when to buy Sunderland’s brand new hummel home shirt and how much it will cost

Sunderland’s home shirt for the 2024-25 season has been revealed.

The new home shirt made by hummel and the rest of Sunderland’s new collection will be available online and via the club’s brand-new stadium store from 8am on Friday 28 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland says that the shirt will be priced from £60 for adults and available in short and long sleeves and in women’s sizes. Supporters will also be able to purchase shirts without the sponsor after listening to fan feedback.

Sunderland also adds that the new range of Sunderland gear will be available on Fanatics, who are the club’s new retail partner. Sunderland fans will also be able to drop-in to the store seven days per week, with extended operating hours also in operation throughout the first month of opening:

Monday to Friday: 8am to 8pm

Saturday: 9am to 6pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

The club adds that shirt printing will also be available online and in-store and have reminded fans that all squad names and numbers are subject to change ahead of the 2024-25 season. They say the club will be unable to provide refunds or replacements if printing occurs before a change is made.

“The 2024-25 home shirt pays homage to the City of Sunderland’s proud shipbuilding heritage, with the all-over stripes referencing the Club’s former crest and the inner neck adorned with archival images depicting shipyards and vessels,” a statement about the release on Sundelrand’s website read.