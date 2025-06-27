Sunderland are stepping up their summer transfer search

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have made an ambitious move to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

The 21-year-old is known to be on Sunderland's transfer shortlist as they look to replace Jobe Bellingham following his club-record move to Borussia Dortmund. According to Alan Nixon, the club have now made a bid for the midfielder and are looking to strike a deal that could be in excess of £30 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diarra is expected to leave Strasbourg this summer and sources have indicated that his preference is for a move to the Premier League. However, Sunderland still face significant competition as Leeds United are known to be interest in a deal. Brighton and Everton have also been credited with an interest.

Diarra was a key player in Liam Rosenior's side last season, but club president Marc Keller has already made clear that the club will not stand in his way should a significant offer arrive this summer.

"There's one player who's due to leave based on a promise I made to him two years ago: our captain, Habib Diarra,” Keller told RMC’s After Foot show. "When he extended his contract, we told him he was extending it, but that he wouldn't leave until June 2025. So if we get an interesting offer for him and for us, he could leave."

Sunderland have been stepping up their transfer efforts this week ahead of the players returning for pre-season testing next Friday, and are in talks with OGC Nice as they look to recruit goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. Though reports earlier today that a deal has been agreed are understood to be premature, there is a growing belief that Sunderland can reach an agreement. As reported by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the player is open to the move. Bulka is well known to Sunderland’s incoming director of football Florent Ghisolfi, who worked with him during his spell as sporting director at the Ligue 1 club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per Sky Sports, the two clubs are still in negotiations as of Friday afternoon. While OGC Nice have set an asking price of around €20 million, talks are ongoing to see if a deal can be struck. Bulka’s arrival could transpire to be a new club record deal, eclipsing the fee spent earlier this summer to turn Enzo Le Fée’s loan from AS Roma into a permanent deal. Le Fée will officially become a Sunderland player on July 1st.

Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat and Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté are other potential summer targets.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sunderland finalise pre-season schedule

Sunderland's final pre-season friendlies have been confirmed after two games were announced for the final weekend before the Premier League campaign begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rayo Vallecano, who finish eighth in La Liga last season, announced on Friday afternoon that they would face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Sunday August 10th, with a kick off time of 4.30pm. The fixture has subsequently been confirmed by Sunderland.

The Black Cats have also confirmed that they will travel to the WWK Arena the day before (Saturday August 9th), for a fixture against Bundesliga side FC Augsburg. Augsburg finished 12th in the Bundesliga. Ticketing information for both of the final pre-season friendlies is set to be confirmed in due course.

Sunderland's players will return to the Academy of Light for pre-season testing next Friday (July 3rd), before beginning training in earnest the following week. Their pre-season schedule then kicks off with the now traditional double-header against Gateshead and South Shields.