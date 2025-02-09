Sunderland have reportedly found their Jobe Bellingham replacement should he leave this summer

Sunderland have reportedly identified Tommy Doyle as a “long-term” replacement for Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old Sunderland star was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer and during the recently-closed winter window but the Black Cats managed to hold on to their prized asset amid enquiries from Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and others.

Interest in Jobe is expected to increase once again this summer despite the player penning a new contract just six months ago. It may well be that the Black Cats are forced into a sale whichever division they find themselves in with reports of a figure upwards of £30million being mentioned.

However, Sunderland are reportedly planning for life after Jobe and have identified Wolves midfielder Doyle as a replacement for the former Birmingham City man should he leave during next summer’s transfer trading period. A report from Alan Nixon explains that the Black Cats have sent “spies” to track the former Manchester City man ahead of a potential swoop when the window next opens.

Nixon’s report states: “Sunderland want Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle as the long-term replacement for Jobe Bellingham. The Black Cats hope to keep rising star Bellingham for the rest of the season but they know a major bid is likely in the summer.”

“So their spies are focusing on Doyle, who may become available at the end of this campaign. Sheffield United sniffed at Doyle in the window but were snubbed. However, the former Manchester City prospect's future will be up in the air soon.”