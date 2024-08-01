Sunderland remain in transfer talks over highly-rated full-back - where deal stands amid Everton links
Talks between Sunderland and parties interested in Oliver Bainbridge remain ongoing, The Echo understands.
Scottish club Kilmarnock are understood to want Bainbridge on loan for the season during the summer window. However, while conversations remain ongoing, the deal is not yet thought to be imminent.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen on the defender, who has stood on Wearside over the past 12 months as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final before eventually losing to Tottenham.
Bainbridge is said to be keen to play first-team football after knocking on the door for the first team at the Stadium of Light during the 2023-24 season. Premier League club Everton reportedly sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old back in March.
The 19-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or left-back, penned a deal at Sunderland in the summer of 2023 which has one year left to run currently. The Black Cats, however, hold the option to extend the contract by another year and are expected to do so if not already triggered.
Bainbridge was left out of Sunderland’s under-21 side to face Hebburn Town on Thursday, prompting speculation that the player’s exit on loan was imminent after news of Kilmarnock’s interest broke earlier this week.
The Echo understands that Bainbridge’s absence was an indication that the player could travel with the first-team group on Saturday as Régis Le Bris’ side plays Marseille at Valley Parade and is not necessarily an indication that his exit is close despite ongoing conversations.
Reports north of the border, though, have stated that Bainbridge’s move to Kilmarnock is all but done and that the player is in line to make his debut against Celtic, which suggests the deal could be moving quickly. This transfer story remains one to watch.
