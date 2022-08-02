Sunderland release statement on crowd behaviour after Coventry City match

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several incidents have been reported by fans of both clubs, after objects were allegedly thrown towards home supporters located in the North Stand.

Investigations by Northumbria Police and West Midlands Police are ongoing to identify those responsible, while Sunderland have stated they are in dialogue with supporters’ groups.

The club’s statement says Sunderland AFC ‘sincerely apologises to any supporters – home or away – impacted by this completely unacceptable behaviour and assures them that it will not be tolerated at the Stadium of Light.’

Stadium of Light

A crowd of 40,851 were present at the match, which was the highest attended fixture during the opening weekend of the EFL season.