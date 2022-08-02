Sunderland release statement on crowd behaviour after Coventry City match

Several incidents have been reported by fans of both clubs, after objects were allegedly thrown towards home supporters located in the North Stand.
Investigations by Northumbria Police and West Midlands Police are ongoing to identify those responsible, while Sunderland have stated they are in dialogue with supporters’ groups.
The club’s statement says Sunderland AFC ‘sincerely apologises to any supporters – home or away – impacted by this completely unacceptable behaviour and assures them that it will not be tolerated at the Stadium of Light.’
Most Popular
-
1
Data experts predict Sunderland and Coventry City's final Championship position and points tally
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman says Cats expect to sign 'several players' before window closes
-
3
How Sunderland’s staggering 40,851 attendance against Coventry City this weekend compares with games at Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Derby County
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: £3m-rated Cats and Boro target praised by Klinsmann left out of Mallorca squad
-
5
Championship transfer news: Bristol City could be handed major blow ahead of Sunderland clash
A crowd of 40,851 were present at the match, which was the highest attended fixture during the opening weekend of the EFL season.
The game finished in a 1-1 draw after Viktor Gyokeres’ goal cancelled out Jack Clarke’s opener.