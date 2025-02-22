Sunderland have released a statement after one of their players was targeted with an allegedly racist message on social media

Sunderland AFC have issued a statement stressing that they will support the 'strongest possible action' after an incident of alleged racist abuse online on Saturday.

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle shared an abusive message he received on the social media platform Instagram in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. The club said they have a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination and would work with the relevant authorities to protect the wellbeing of their players and staff.

"Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination," the statement reads.

"Following an alleged online incident earlier today, the club will continue to work with the authorities and the EFL to ensure the wellbeing of our players and staff. We will also continue to report all forms of online discrimination to META and urge them to do more to remove this unacceptable behaviour from their platforms.

"It has no place in our game or society and we will support the strongest possible action against those responsible. We encourage anyone who hears or sees discriminatory abuse to report it by texting ‘SAFC’ and details of the incident to 6006."