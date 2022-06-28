Sunderland release Rangers ticket information plus why Sheffield Wednesday cup clash has moved

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the club has now revealed how fans who are travelling to Portugal can watch the game, with tickets now on sale.

Alex Neil’s side take on last season’s Europa League finalists in Portugal on Saturday, July 9 at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira (KO 8pm).

A club statement confirmed: “Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for over-60s and under-16s, and are on sale via the following phase:

Sunderland's cup game with Sheffield Wednesday has been moved.

“General sale – 5pm Tuesday 28 June

“Supporters are advised that there will be a small booking fee, as digital tickets are not accepted for this fixture.”

Head to the club website to book your ticket.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup first round will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The tie at Hillsborough has consequently been put back 24 hours.