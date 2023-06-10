Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges says he told Sunderland to appoint Tottenham's new boss Ange Postecoglou as manager in 2017.

However, Martin Bain decided against the move and moved to sign Chris Coleman to the role. Postecoglou won the domestic treble at Celtic in Scotland last season and was appointed Spurs manager ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bridges told the GegenPod Football Podcast back in 2022: "You've got to look at Ange Postecoglu and I still tell the story at Sunderland and I wanted Ange to get the Sunderland job before Chris Coleman did.

"I was speaking to Martin Bain about it and I said, 'Get this guy in, he'll change the culture of your club and he's a serial winner'. And his comments were that he's never heard of this guy.