Sunderland rejected treble-winning manager now in Premier League under Martin Bain
Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges says he told Sunderland to appoint Tottenham's new boss Ange Postecoglou as manager in 2017.
However, Martin Bain decided against the move and moved to sign Chris Coleman to the role. Postecoglou won the domestic treble at Celtic in Scotland last season and was appointed Spurs manager ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
Bridges told the GegenPod Football Podcast back in 2022: "You've got to look at Ange Postecoglu and I still tell the story at Sunderland and I wanted Ange to get the Sunderland job before Chris Coleman did.
"I was speaking to Martin Bain about it and I said, 'Get this guy in, he'll change the culture of your club and he's a serial winner'. And his comments were that he's never heard of this guy.
"He's won the Asian Cup and that just shows you how much of a bubble people live in. But I'm delighted Ange has gone and broken the trend now. He's gone to Celtic and is at a massive club."