Sunderland have knocked back a fourth bid from Burnley for Jack Clarke, according to reports.

Sky Sports have stated that the Clarets have returned with a package of £10million upfront plus add-ons for the former Leeds United and Tottenham attacker.

Their report also states that the 22-year-old York-born attacker is "aware" of Vincent Kompany's interest and is "keen" to play in the Premier League.

After joining Sunderland on a permanent deal from Tottenham last summer, the 22-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side were promoted to the top-flight last term and have been looking to strengthen their wide options.