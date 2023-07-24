Sunderland reject fourth £10m plus add-ons bid from Burnley for Jack Clarke - reports
There has been an update on Burnley's transfer interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.
Sunderland have knocked back a fourth bid from Burnley for Jack Clarke, according to reports.
Sky Sports have stated that the Clarets have returned with a package of £10million upfront plus add-ons for the former Leeds United and Tottenham attacker.
Their report also states that the 22-year-old York-born attacker is "aware" of Vincent Kompany's interest and is "keen" to play in the Premier League.
After joining Sunderland on a permanent deal from Tottenham last summer, the 22-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions during the 2022-23 campaign.
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side were promoted to the top-flight last term and have been looking to strengthen their wide options.
Clarke signed a four-year deal at Sunderland last summer, meaning his current contract expires in 2026. Should Clarke be sold, however, it is understood that Tottenham would be owed a percentage of the fee paid to Sunderland by Burnley.