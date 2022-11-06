Sunderland regular to miss Birmingham City game after picking up suspension

The Black Cats are coming off a loss against Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light. Tony Mowbray’s side were fortunate to still be level at half-time after Anthony Patterson saved Joe Ralls’ penalty.

Cardiff took the lead four minutes after the restart, though, as Mark Harris converted Mahlon Romeo’s low cross. The hosts did apply some late pressure but couldn’t force an equaliser.

However, towards the end of the first half, Sunderland defender O’Nien was shown a yellow card, his fifth of the season which means the right-back will serve a one-match ban for picking up five cautions.

Luke O'Nien

Had the 27-year-old avoided the yellow card against Cardiff, the suspension slate would have been wiped clean with the cut-off point.

Alex Pritchard and Dennis Cirkin were also on four bookings going into the Cardiff game but managed not to be cautioned. The pair will not be suspended if they receive a fifth caution.

On O’Nien, Mowbray said post-match: "He's had five yellow cards and he's going to miss a game. It's an opportunity for somebody else - we've got Trai Hume sitting on the bench. We'll just get on with it really."