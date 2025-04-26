Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are back in action against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris and Sunderland have been handed a major injury boost for the play-offs after Dennis Cirkin was named on the bench at Oxford United. Jenson Seelt is also named on the bench for the first time since the 3-0 defeat to Coventry City before the March international break.

Cirkin is expected to get around half an hour in the second half as he seeks to build his match fitness ahead of the semi finals next month. Le Bris has as planned named a strong team for the clash at the Kassam Stadium, making six changes from the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Wilson Isidor leads the line in Eliezer Mayenda’s absence, with Leo Hjelde named at left back. Trai Hume returns from suspension at right back, with the midfield trio of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg restored. In what could be a major hint for that play-off campaign, Enzo Le Fée will play on the left wing. While Sunderland are confident that Romaine Mundle will be fit for the play-offs, it of course remains to be seen to what extent he will be match fit and ready to start for those semi finals.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Hjelde; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Le Fée, Roberts, Isidor

Subs: Moore, Cirkin, Samed, Browne, Aleksic, Jones, Anderson, Watson, Seelt

What Régis Le Bris said about his Sunderland selection ahead of the game

Le Bris had explained his plan for the game in his pre-match press conference, confirming that he would now begin to focus on getting his strongest XI ready for the play-off campaign.

"With the core of the squad, we knew it was important to go through this phase to have as many players as possible available and fit," Le Bris said.

"This period was unusual and strange but a good opportunity to refresh. And now with one game per week we will have a different dynamic. It won't be a play-off game but it will be closer to the right dynamic.

"[The team against Oxford] It will be close to the first XI. Many things can happen. It's not just 11 players who will be involved in the game at Oxford and play in the semi-final. We need the full group. Football is unpredictable and you can't anticipate a scenario. I repeat, it's not only 11 players, it's a full group and we'll do our best to manage the game properly.”

Dan Ballard is expected to return against QPR next Saturday, with Aji Alese hopefully joining Mundle in resuming full training ahead of the play-off semi finals.