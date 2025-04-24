Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland return to Championship action against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Eliezer Mayenda will miss this weekend’s trip to Oxford United after suffering a concussion in the latter stages of the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

Mayenda needed treatment during stoppage time and has been ruled of the game as he recovers. Providing he does not experience any further symptoms, he will be able to resume full training next week and play some part in the final day of the regular season against QPR.

Le Bris said: “Eliezer is in the concussion protocols until Sunday. So he’s fine, without symptoms, but we have to be very cautious with him. Dennis should hopefully be on the bench this weekend and maybe can get 25, 30 minutes of game time.”

Jenson Seelt is available for selection again after suffering a minor setback in his long-term recovery from a knee injury, and could be named in the squad at the Kassam Stadium.

Dan Ballard remains on track to return for the final day of the regular season and play some part against QPR, with Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese still on track to return and play some part in the play off semi finals.