Sunderland step up their preparations for the new Premier League season against Real Betis on Saturday.
Managed by Manuel Pellegrini, the La Liga side finished sixth last season and reached the Conference League final, so will offer a big test for the Black Cats with the new season just a fortnight away. There’ll be plenty of intrigue from a Sunderland perspective, with the prospect of some big debuts as the new season nears. Here’s what we think the Sunderland XI and bench might look like...
1. GK - Simon Moore
With Anthony Patterson still sidelined and Matty Young joining Salford on loan, Moore looks likely to continue in goal here. Blondy Nna Noukeu is another option who could get some minutes. | Photo by Ian Horrocks.
2. RB - Trai Hume
Had a solid pre-season campaign as you would expect from such a consistent performer. Little doubt he'll start the season at right back as thing stand. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Ballard is benefiting from a full pre-season and giving himself a very good chance of starting the season in the XI after performing so strongly in the play-offs. In very good form at the moment and excellent against Hull. | Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Jenson Seelt
Sunderland are still working to strengthen their options in central defensive and so it seems very likely that Seelt will get another chance to impress here. Had a good pre-season so far. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.
