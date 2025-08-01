Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Real Betis in Stadium of Light return predicted

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st Aug 2025, 16:27 BST

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light for their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland step up their preparations for the new Premier League season against Real Betis on Saturday.

Managed by Manuel Pellegrini, the La Liga side finished sixth last season and reached the Conference League final, so will offer a big test for the Black Cats with the new season just a fortnight away. There’ll be plenty of intrigue from a Sunderland perspective, with the prospect of some big debuts as the new season nears. Here’s what we think the Sunderland XI and bench might look like...

With Anthony Patterson still sidelined and Matty Young joining Salford on loan, Moore looks likely to continue in goal here. Blondy Nna Noukeu is another option who could get some minutes.

1. GK - Simon Moore

With Anthony Patterson still sidelined and Matty Young joining Salford on loan, Moore looks likely to continue in goal here. Blondy Nna Noukeu is another option who could get some minutes. | Photo by Ian Horrocks.

Had a solid pre-season campaign as you would expect from such a consistent performer. Little doubt he'll start the season at right back as thing stand.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Had a solid pre-season campaign as you would expect from such a consistent performer. Little doubt he'll start the season at right back as thing stand. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.

Ballard is benefiting from a full pre-season and giving himself a very good chance of starting the season in the XI after performing so strongly in the play-offs. In very good form at the moment and excellent against Hull.

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Ballard is benefiting from a full pre-season and giving himself a very good chance of starting the season in the XI after performing so strongly in the play-offs. In very good form at the moment and excellent against Hull. | Chris Fryatt

Sunderland are still working to strengthen their options in central defensive and so it seems very likely that Seelt will get another chance to impress here. Had a good pre-season so far.

4. CB - Jenson Seelt

Sunderland are still working to strengthen their options in central defensive and so it seems very likely that Seelt will get another chance to impress here. Had a good pre-season so far. | Photo by Ian Horrocks courtesy of Sunderland AFC.

