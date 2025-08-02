Sunderland 0-1 Real Betis: This is how it played out and what fans need to know

Sunderland were narrowly beaten by Real Betis on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat in their latest pre-season friendly against Real Betis.

A late header at the end of a clever short corner routine from substitute Aitor Ruibal secured the win for the visitors with around fifteen minutes to play. Sunderland played well throughout and there were strong debuts through the spine of their side, but they struggled to forge many clear chances and so their one defensive lapse ultimately cost them dearly.

It was an afternoon with three debuts for the Black Cats, with Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs all going straight into the starting XI and getting valuable minutes under their belt ahead of the new season.

Having finished sixth in La Liga last season and losing in the Conference League final to Chelsea, Real Betis were always going to represented a strong opponent and the game started in entertaining fashion with both sides fashioning a big chance. Sunderland were first to go close when the broke Betis open with a lovely bit of play down the right flank, Talbi finding Diarra who in turn found Hume bursting towards the byline. Mayenda was waiting to tap home, but Hume's cross was just behind him and allowed the visiting defence to clear.

Hume more than amends moments later with a stunning goal line block, saving a certain goal from a rebound after Roefs had watched a header from Valentin Gomez drop off the woodwork. The new Sunderland goalkeeper had an otherwise sedate half, claiming crosses well and looking composed in possession.

Those two early chances were the best of the half, the tempo dropping slightly as both teams took the opportunity to enjoy long spells of possession. Sunderland did threaten on a few occasions, Mayenda getting a couple of brief sights of goal but able only to shoot straight at the Real Betis goalkeeper. The visitors were consistently dangerous down the right flank but Sunderland defended well and chances were sparse.

Xhaka had made an instant impression at the base of Sunderland's midfield, setting the tempo and moving the ball well.

The second half began at a relatively sedate pace, Real Betis seeing most of the ball but Sunderland keeping a comfortable defensive shape that never really looked like being opened up.

Sunderland though they had the lead when with little apparent threat Xhaka whipped an excellent first-time pass round the corner. Adingra had run off the shoulder of his full back and knocked an effort past Valles in the Betis goal, but the offside flag was immediately raised.

The game looked to be heading for a relatively sedate conclusion but Real Betis took the lead when Sunderland switched off from a corner, allowing the visitors to take it short and Rodrigo Riquelme to float a lovely cross into the heart of the box. Fellow substitute Aitor Ruibal rose above his marker to head past Roefs, who had no chance of making the save.

The visitors managed the game well thereafter, Sunderland seeing a lot of the ball but failing to really work Valles. That would be the one real concern for the Black Cats, who struggled to turn some good play into clear chances over the course of the game. The positives were equally obvious, Xhaka and Reinildo excellent on debut and for the most part Sunderland more than holding their own against elite European opposition.