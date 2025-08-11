Sunderland supporters were back at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening as the Black Cats continued their pre-season preparations with a home fixture against Spanish visitors Rayo Vallecano.

While it wasn’t a full house, those in attendance made themselves heard, with pockets of noise led by the Roker End and scattered flags and scarves adding a touch of colour to the occasion. The match offered fans another chance to see Régis Le Bris’ side in action ahead of the club’s Premier League return, with new signings among those on show.

For many, it was also an opportunity to catch up with fellow supporters, ease back into matchday routines and enjoy football at the Stadium of Light in the summer sunshine. The atmosphere was relaxed but supportive, with applause and encouragement ringing out for the home side throughout the evening.

Our photographer was in the stands to capture some of those who came along for Sunderland’s latest pre-season outing. Here’s our gallery from the friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

