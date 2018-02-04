Sunderland rattle in 13 goals in FA Cup blitz

Have your say

Head coach Melanie Copeland was happy as her Sunderland side powered to a 13-0 FA Cup fourth round win against minnows Brighouse Town.

The goals flowed with hat-tricks coming from captain Lucy Staniforth and sub Mollie Lambert, two goals each from Dominique Bruinenberg and Hayley Sharp, and single goals from Bridget Galloway, Abbey Joice and Georgia Gibson.

“It was a job well done,” said Copeland.

“There was a variety of goals, with Louise and Georgia making their first team debuts and first senior hat-tricks for Mollie and Lucy.

“Brighouse never stopped working and credit to them - we wish them all the best for the future.”

The opening goal came after seven minutes when Staniforth took on a couple of players before finding Bruinenberg, who slotted past the visitors’ keeper.

Galloway almost added the second after creating space only to fire over the bar.

The hosts then had an appeal for a penalty turned down after Staniforth looked to have been brought down.

The second goal did come on 24 minutes when the livewire Galloway rounded the Brighouse keeper and scored off the inside of the post.

And three minutes later it was 3-0 with Bruinenberg curling a shot into the top corner.

The midfielder had another chance soon after but had a shot blocked, with Galloway sending an overhead effort just wide.

The fourth goal came on 35 minutes when Ellie Stewart had a shot blocked by the keeper. The ball fell to Galloway who shot across goal and Hayley Sharp was on hand to turn it home.

The one-way traffic continued with Staniforth shooting wide and Bruinenberg then having an effort pushed onto the post just before half-time.

A minute into the second half, Staniforth tried another long-range effort only for the Brighouse keeper to produce a fine save.

The skipper was not to be denied though and was on the scoresheet again on 62 minutes when she beat a couple of defenders and slotted into the bottom corner.

Goal number six almost came when Zaneta Wyne sent in a fine cross but Bruinenberg just failed to make contact.

Copeland then made a triple change for Sunderland replacing Galloway, Wyne and Bruinenberg with Louise Griffiths, Georgia Gibson and Mollie Lambert.

Within a minute, Sunderland had their sixth goal with Staniforth again powering into the area before firing home.

And in no time, Lambert added a seventh goal with the visitors running out of steam.

A third goal in five minutes came when Abbey Joice fired home goal number eight.

Four minutes later, Lambert added her second, flocking the ball home after a low cross, to make it 9-0 and double figures arrived with Staniforth firing under the keeper to complete her hat-trick.

Georgia Gibson netted for first senior goal with a good effort from the edge of the box, and the procession continued with Sharp heading home her second at the far post.

The scoring was completed when the impressive Lambert finished off a low cross.

Meanwhile, Durham sealed their progress with a 2-1 win against Sheffield.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half through Melissa Johnson but were pegged back soon after by Beth Hepple.

Sarah Robson then grabbed the winner for Durham.

Hepple had the chance to make it 3-1 but had a penalty saved.