Sunderland v QPR: Team news and live score updates from the Stadium of Light
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland are looking to end the Championship season on a high and build some positivity for their play-off campaign when they face QPR at the Stadium of Light.
It’s also a huge afternoon of action right across the division, one that will see the Black Cats discover the identity of their play-off semi final opponents confirmed. You can follow all the latest in our live blog...
Sunderland v QPR LIVE: Updates from the Stadium of Light
QPR team named
BREAKING: Sunderland team named
Starting XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Le Fee, Roberts, Mayenda
Subs: Ballard, Jones, Mayenda, Moore, Isidor, Hjelde, Aleksic, Browne, Watson
The long-term injury picture at Sunderland
While Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese won’t be in the squad today, Le Bris has confirmed that they will resume full training tomorrow and so should be in the squad for the play-offs.
It remains to be seen whether Niall Huggins will join them after so long on the sidelines, but that he has returned to full training is a major step forward.
Here’s what Le Bris said about Huggins’ progress yesterday:
It's still early for Niall , because I think he missed more or less 12 months, so it's really massive. He trained really well in Portugal, so I was happy for him. I think because of the intensity it's still difficult to maintain the level after so long out. He showed in Portugal he can reach a high level, now the question is consistency. You need experiences, you need time, you need to play games, and that's not been the case for a while for Niall."
Will training camp pay off?
Sunderland fans will be hoping they see signs of a refreshed and energised team today after their week of warm weather training in Portugal.
Le Bris certainly feels it will be a positive heading into the play-offs:
It was good, I think - a really good training camp.Three sessions, intense, players connected, now ready to go. I think it was positive, because during the season we stayed here and it's like a routine. We don't have a choice, because it is a routine of training, recovery, games and so on. I think it was really important to change the environment and create something new.
Even for the players, they spend time together, talking about the games, the previous one and the future. Spending time just to get to know each other a little bit more in a different environment, so it will be positive.
A turbulent week at today's opponents...
Martí Cifuentes was sensationally placed on gardening leave this week. The Spaniard has done a superb job at the club since arriving when they were mired in relegation trouble last season, but the extraordinary step was taken by his current club as reports swirled that he was of interest to West Brom. There have also been reports of disagreements over the club’s future direction behind the scenes.
It means that QPR will be led today by assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm.
Will QPR rally or will the turbulence lead to a meek end-of-season display? Sunderland fans will be hoping for the latter after a trying few weeks.
A double injury boost for Sunderland
Sunderland will welcome both Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda back to their squad today.
Mayenda has successfully come through the concussion protocols while Ballard has recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in February.
At his pre-match press conference yesterday, Le Bris outlined the plan for Ballard today and beyond:
Dan will follow the same plan as Dennis at Oxford. We'll probably play the last part of the game, around 30-35 minutes. After that, because the way he trained the last couple of weeks was really good, he showed that he wants to play.
For the squad, for the staff, it's really important to have all our players available. He should be available at that level.
Those fifth place permutations
On the one hand, it’s all pretty simple. If Bristol City beat Preston North End on home turf this lunchtime, they’ll set up a clash with Sunderland in the semi finals.
But if they don’t? Well, then it gets complicated. Sunderland could yet face any of one of FIVE teams in the semi final, depending on today’s results. You can read how all those permutations could play out in our explainer from earlier this week HERE
Welcome!
Good Morning and welcome to the Stadium of Light.
We’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the day as Sunderland look to end the regular season on a high. Most importantly perhaps, we’ll be bringing you all the updates from across the division as Sunderland discover the identity of their play-off semi final opponents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.