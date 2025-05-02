Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has issued a Sunderland injury update ahead of the play-offs

Régis Le Bris says he increasingly confident that he will have a fully fit Sunderland squad available for the play-offs.

Dan Ballard will return to the matchday squad against QPR on Saturday after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Eliezer Mayenda is available after missing the defeat at Oxford United with a concussion. While Sunderland’s other absentees are not yet available for selection, they should by and large be available for the semi finals.

"Dan Ballard will be in the squad tomorrow," Le Bris said.

"Romaine won't be available this weekend. We don't want to rush the process, but he will train with us from Sunday. So we should have a full squad available for the play-offs, so it's good news for us. It depends on the game against QPR of course, because we still have this 90 minutes to play.

“We decided to rotate the squad in recent weeks, to give minutes and experiences for some players, to refresh and to avoid rushing some processes as well for others. We should be in a really good place with this idea, because I think playing these games with the level required we need a full squad available and it should be the case. We have many options. Different options are available and it's good for the squad, because we don't know the scenario the opponent will have and it's better if we have many options available, which should be the case.”

Le Bris issues Niall Huggins update

Sunderland full back Niall Huggins is also back in full training though Le bris has cautioned that he needs time to reach his best level after so long on the sidelines.

"It's still early, because I think he missed more or less 12 months, so it's really massive,” Le Bris said.

“He trained really well in Portugal, so I was happy for him. I think because of the intensity it's still difficult to maintain the level after so long out. He showed in Portugal he can reach a high level, now the question is consistency. You need experiences, you need time, you need to play games, and that's not been the case for a while for Niall."