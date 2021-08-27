Sunderland pursuing 'high-quality' additions as Lee Johnson gives transfer window update

After a slow-paced start to the summer, a flurry of business since the beginning of the league campaign has taken the club’s tally of new arrivals up to seven.

The club remain active ahead of deadline day on Tuesday, and remain hopeful of adding more quality in certain positions.

With Denver Hume seemingly set to move on, another full back would be welcomed and the Black Cats are known to have been monitoring potential goalkeeping arrivals.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Johnson has also said previously that they are monitoring options in the wide areas, which could in turn allow Jack Diamond to go out on loan.

"We'll still be active and we're certainly in the market.,” Johnson said.

“But your options do narrow because of the quality required.

“You also want players who have been active through pre-season and of course, you can only use a certain number of loan players at any one time.

“We might determine to use the loans with an obligation [to buy]. I'd always say that generally I'd rather take a loan who I believe could be turned into a permanent at the end of it, albeit in exceptional circumstances you can't do that.

“We have options.”

Johnson says it remains possible that no further business will be done, as Sunderland are pursuing ‘high-quality’ deals that will be difficult to compete.

“We're on it and we are having active conversations with players and their clubs,” he said.

“But I can't guarantee that they will fall, because they are high quality players and that means they are more difficult to do.

“If this is the squad we're going with between now and January, then I think it's been a very, very good window.

“If we get the players in it will be an outstanding one. I know how good the players we are looking at are.

“I'll be honest and say that it won't be easy. It will be a sterling effort if we do get them.

“I'm happy with the blend we've got at the moment when everyone is fit, a nice balance between experience and a lot of young players.

"So far, so good.

“We’re still developing and a still long way off where we could be, which is exciting. I’ve got to get that balance between not overcoaching, but getting that improvement.”

Johnson had said during the pre-season programme that the challenges in the market were giving him ‘sleepless nights’, but says he is far more comfortable with where his squad stands now.

“I definitely am sleeping more soundly.

“That’s credit to the players, because it is them who have put in the performances and it’s them who have worked extremely hard.

“It’s amazing how much difference getting a player in can make, giving everyone a boost because they can free someone up in a position.

“That’s what we’re looking to do with one or two moving forward into the last few days of the window.”

